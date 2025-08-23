Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in Guess?, Inc. $GES

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GES. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,261,000 after buying an additional 228,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 536.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GES opened at $16.8450 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $876.23 million, a P/E ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 0.47%.The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess? has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.640 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GES shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Guess? from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

