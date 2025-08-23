Algert Global LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

SYNA stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.12 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

