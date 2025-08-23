Algert Global LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. $KIND

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,068 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nextdoor worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,307,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 767,184 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

KIND stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.3201 and a fifty-two week high of $2.9950. The company has a market cap of $730.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIND. B. Riley began coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.21.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

