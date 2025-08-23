Algert Global LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in IonQ by 738.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,828,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $2,507,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 552,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,313,473.44. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 2,597,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $104,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 711,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,721,555.58. The trade was a 78.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,209,626 shares of company stock valued at $361,253,723 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IONQ stock opened at $39.7910 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.54. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

