Algert Global LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,690 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.6550 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.70. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

