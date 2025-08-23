Algert Global LLC Invests $1.50 Million in California Resources Corporation $CRC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 52,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $49.8330 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.93 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

