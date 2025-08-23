Algert Global LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 214,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 114,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 142,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $9.6570 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $481,040.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,101.94. The trade was a 50.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $846,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,327,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,020.27. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

