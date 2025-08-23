Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $129.9480 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. This represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

