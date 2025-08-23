Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,982.93. The trade was a 71.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 42,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,540. This represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.75. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $240.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

