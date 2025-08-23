Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 59,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,062,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 142,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,052.60. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

Silgan Stock Up 2.0%

SLGN opened at $47.1910 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

