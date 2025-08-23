Algert Global LLC Purchases 15,880 Shares of Potlatch Corporation $PCH

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 220.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potlatch by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,404,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after buying an additional 260,674 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Potlatch by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 351,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Potlatch by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Potlatch by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,413,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Potlatch by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of PCH opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.12. Potlatch Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

