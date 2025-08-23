Algert Global LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.15% of EverQuote worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVER. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $23.38 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $30.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $853.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.37.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.19 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 36.90%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $328,269.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,150.80. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $20,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,598,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,614,932.82. This represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 955,814 shares of company stock valued at $22,338,245. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

