Algert Global LLC Purchases 2,070 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 130.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 50.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $101.52 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 87.94%.

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

