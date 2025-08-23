Algert Global LLC Purchases 9,070 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc $HOV

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 150.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $145.6690 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.90. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $800.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 5.06%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $589,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,806.56. This trade represents a 50.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.