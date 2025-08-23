Algert Global LLC Reduces Holdings in iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iRadimed worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iRadimed alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at $2,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $2,319,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iRadimed during the 1st quarter worth $1,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iRadimed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC grew its position in iRadimed by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of iRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

iRadimed Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $924.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. iRadimed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47.

iRadimed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. iRadimed’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRadimed

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,102 shares of iRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $76,148.20. Following the sale, the director owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,951.80. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRadimed Profile

(Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.