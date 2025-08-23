Algert Global LLC Sells 11,070 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of KTB opened at $77.3120 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.35. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The business had revenue of $658.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

