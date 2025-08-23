Algert Global LLC Sells 126,030 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,030 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 544,719 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,305,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,132,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 141,845 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $7,300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 78,778 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other news, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $52,775,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,907,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,911,863.12. This represents a 26.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,643.33. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,553,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,115,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.8490 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 43.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

