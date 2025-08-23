Algert Global LLC Sells 354,932 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,932 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2,370.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $397,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,823.65. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,718.20. This trade represents a 64.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($7.54). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

