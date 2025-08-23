Algert Global LLC Sells 83,007 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,007 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,958,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,310,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,205,000 after acquiring an additional 981,652 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,121,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 705,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 501,032 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $810.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company had revenue of $193.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.70 million. Research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLDD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, Director Ronald Steger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,482.36. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.