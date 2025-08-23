Algert Global LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,842,000 after buying an additional 232,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,172,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after buying an additional 82,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after buying an additional 181,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 215,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.98. Masimo Corporation has a 52-week low of $107.98 and a 52-week high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

