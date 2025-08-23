Algert Global LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,306 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27,505.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $384,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,204 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $278,383,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $652,127,000 after acquiring an additional 670,699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after acquiring an additional 667,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $290.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.