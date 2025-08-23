Algert Global LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 3,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 3.8%

DLB stock opened at $75.5890 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.24 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $315.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $2,983,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,724.50. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,049 shares of company stock worth $10,521,141. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

