Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in BOX by 45.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 162,238 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BOX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in BOX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 616,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $31.7970 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,125.78. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 530,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,920. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,504 shares of company stock worth $3,363,371. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

