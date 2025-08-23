Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.3333.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $24.2170 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ameresco by 99.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 132.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

