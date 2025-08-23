American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,572,378 Shares of Clarivate PLC $CLVT

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,633,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572,378 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.97% of Clarivate worth $26,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,429,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,670 shares during the period. Atairos Partners GP Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $17,602,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Clarivate by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Clarivate by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,585,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 667,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clarivate Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $4.4950 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Clarivate PLC has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $7.15.
Insider Activity
In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,271,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.83.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
