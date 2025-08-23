American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 249,541 Shares of The AES Corporation $AES

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of AES worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 2.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 486,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in AES by 108.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,069,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,453,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 264,836 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AES by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES opened at $13.4650 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The AES Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. AES’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

