American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 642,057 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.77% of Oscar Health worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,353,000 after buying an additional 313,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 119,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSCR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Baird R W cut shares of Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

OSCR opened at $16.7920 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

