American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Neogen Corporation $NEOG

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,829 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Neogen worth $26,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Neogen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Neogen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Neogen by 1,495.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. William Blair lowered Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Neogen Trading Up 0.7%

NEOG opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Neogen Corporation has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $17.95.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

