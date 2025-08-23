American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $24,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $3,451,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXC. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price objective on BlueLinx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:BXC opened at $84.3750 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $134.79.

BlueLinx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

