American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Maplebear Inc. $CART

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 249.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,046 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Maplebear worth $26,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,777,000 after acquiring an additional 546,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,559 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,426 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 15.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,832,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,984,000 after acquiring an additional 370,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,645,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 987,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CART stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock valued at $237,736,848 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CART. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Maplebear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.63.

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

