American Century Companies Inc. Has $24.32 Million Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 566.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230,931 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $24,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41,840.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 7.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 332,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,010.55. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $498,612.12. Following the sale, the director owned 151,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,304.43. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,824 shares of company stock worth $3,406,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

OSW stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.74%.The company had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

