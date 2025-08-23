American Century Companies Inc. Has $24.93 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $24,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

