American Century Companies Inc. Has $26.16 Million Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 914.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,633,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275,656 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $26,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Janus International Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,209,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 96,851 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 132,506 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $10.5720 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Janus International Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

JBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

