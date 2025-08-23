American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,145 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ScanSource by 88.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in ScanSource by 948.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 25.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ScanSource by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,690.98. This represents a 33.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $812.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.21 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

