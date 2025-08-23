American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 281,322 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. $FL

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Foot Locker worth $27,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,906,406 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 770,932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,430 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,025,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,082,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 226,111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,029,855 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 131,951 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 81,735 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $26.4150 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.Foot Locker’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lowered Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Foot Locker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $557,336.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,985.50. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.