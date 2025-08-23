American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Shares Purchased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 109.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,883,106.30. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AFG opened at $134.6320 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.74.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

