American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Financial Review

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Vanguard has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and American Vanguard”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $4.15 billion 7.15 $330.91 million $1.58 40.06 American Vanguard $547.31 million 0.28 -$126.34 million ($4.47) -1.21

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than American Vanguard. American Vanguard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of American Vanguard shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of American Vanguard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and American Vanguard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A American Vanguard -23.72% -26.21% -9.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Novozymes A/S and American Vanguard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 1 0 0 2 3.00 American Vanguard 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Vanguard has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.02%. Given American Vanguard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats American Vanguard on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About American Vanguard

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

