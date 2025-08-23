American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.9580 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.12.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.30.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

