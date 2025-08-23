Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $249.39 and last traded at $249.10, with a volume of 1330010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.87.

The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

