Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Price Target at $6.10

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

BGS stock opened at $4.5850 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.48. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.80 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.6%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 272,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 12.9% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 306.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 104.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 88.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 166,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

