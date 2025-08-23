Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Target Price at $27.80

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 616.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 133,720.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 32,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 248,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $25.5750 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

