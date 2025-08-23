Analysts Set Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) PT at $35.33

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.3333.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gen Digital

Gen Digital Stock Up 1.3%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Gen Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gen Digital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gen Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Gen Digital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Gen Digital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Gen Digital has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

