Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT at $7.04

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.0357.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Playtika

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $1,828,549.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,510,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,699,401.70. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Stock Up 5.4%

Playtika stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Playtika had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 83.90%. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Playtika’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.