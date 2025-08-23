Analyzing Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 15.93% 9.45% 0.92% OceanFirst Financial 12.89% 5.22% 0.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $696.05 million 1.78 $61.00 million $2.56 10.41 OceanFirst Financial $692.36 million 1.51 $100.07 million $1.41 12.94

OceanFirst Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp. Berkshire Hills Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 2 0 2 3.00 OceanFirst Financial 0 4 1 1 2.50

Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.84%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $20.6667, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than OceanFirst Financial.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats OceanFirst Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts. It offers loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, tax return preparation, and financial planning; and investment products and brokerage services. Further, it offers commercial cash management, online banking and mobile banking, small business banking, and asset based lending services; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. It serves its products to personal, commercial, non-profit, and municipal deposit customers. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

