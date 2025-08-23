Analyzing Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) & Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Nabors Industries has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nabors Industries and Royale Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $3.03 billion 0.19 -$176.08 million ($14.06) -2.57 Royale Energy $2.23 million 1.78 -$3.49 million ($0.04) -1.03

Royale Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royale Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Nabors Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -3.51% -35.99% -4.08% Royale Energy -165.12% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nabors Industries and Royale Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 3 4 1 0 1.75 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus target price of $42.1250, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Nabors Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Royale Energy.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Royale Energy

(Get Free Report)

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.