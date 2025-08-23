AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $480.00 to $491.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.86.

AppLovin Stock Up 5.5%

AppLovin stock opened at $441.68 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total value of $11,534,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.48, for a total transaction of $7,683,898.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $23,356,619.72. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,221,152 shares of company stock worth $538,490,378 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

