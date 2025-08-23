Ardelyx, Inc. $ARDX Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 1,342.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 523,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.11 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,896,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,641.73. This trade represents a 7.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

