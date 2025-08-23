Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.3125.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.80 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.
Shares of ACRE stock opened at $4.6550 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $256.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -176.47%.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.
