ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 258,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,543,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Specifically, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $150,630. This represents a 55.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,196,494 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,198.06. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 37,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $530,573.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,247,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,528.23. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 46,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

