Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Artivion traded as high as $44.15 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 145215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Artivion from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp raised Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

In other news, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $471,723.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 208,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,335.26. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 23,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,004,541.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,268.29. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,651. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 47.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 447.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.96 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

